(RTTNews) - Ansys, Inc. (ANSS) shares are progressing more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade after Bloomberg reported that the simulation software manufacturer is weighing on options including a sale.

Currently, shares are at $329.64, up 8.81 percent from the previous close of 4303.16, on a volume of 844,780.

