Ansys CFO Nicole Anasenes To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Ansys (ANSS), a software company, on Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, Nicole Anasenes will leave the company in the second quarter of 2024.

The company has initiated a search for a new finance chief.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2023. It continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $5.31-$5.77 and Adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.34-$8.75.

Ansys still expects revenue to be in the range of $2,234.0 million to $2,284.0 million and Adjusted revenue in the range of $2,234 million to $2,284 million.

On Friday, Ansys shares closed at $295.48, up 0.72% on the Nasdaq.

