ANSYS (ANSS) to Work With GF on New Silicon Photonics Designs

ANSYS ANSS has teamed up with GlobalFoundries (or “GF”) to advance work on next generation silicon photonics designs that will be capable of managing exponential data volume growth at a lower energy requirement.

The latest silicon photonics solutions will be deployed for applications used in data centers, optical networking, fiber optics, 5G connectivity and aerospace and defense among others.

ANSYS noted that the exponential growth in data caused a significant increase in power usage by data centers. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for solutions that can aid data transmission at lower energy requirements.

GF’s new GF Fotonix monolithic platform has been designed to address this particular need. The Fotonix platform combines its differentiated 300mm photonics and RF-CMOS features on a single silicon wafer. The company will commence manufacturing of the Fotonix platform at its manufacturing facility in Malta, NY, with PDK 1.0 available in April 2022, added ANSYS.

By combining ANSYS simulation solutions and Fotonix Platform, customers will get increased modeling capabilities to meet their performance, power and density requirements, added ANSYS.

ANSYS in collaboration with GF also unveiled the first process file to support the demand for the latter’s Fotonix platform. The process file when used with ANSYS’ photonics simulation software, will aid designers to simulate 3D geometries with predictive accuracy, per GF's design flow and process design kit requirements.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Clients will be able to make customized components to combine all complex processing on a single chip. This will provide high-speed data transmission at lower power utilization, thereby boosting energy optimization.

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS Inc. develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

ANSYS’ performance is gaining from higher demand for its products across verticals like high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense. Solid recurring revenue growth along with momentum in core business are other tailwinds.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported non-GAAP revenues of $661.4 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The company’s top line increased 5.4% (up 8% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The company expects top-line performance in 2022 to benefit from a strong backlog and increasing demand for its product portfolio.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ANSYS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Texas Instruments TXN. Apple and Texas Instruments sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $33.18 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%. Shares of Broadcom have increased 35.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 34.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments for 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.09 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 9.3%.

Texas Instruments’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%. Shares of TXN are up 0.9% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.