ANSYS (ANSS) Solutions to Help NIMS Achieve Sustainability Goals

ANSYS ANSS announced that it has partnered with the National Institute for Materials Science (“NIMS”) in Japan to create a database of sustainable materials specifically for Japanese aircraft manufacturers.

NIMS will be leveraging ANSYS materials data management software, Granta MI, which will serve as a catalog of environmentally friendly materials information, making it easier for Japanese engineers and designers to choose cleaner and more efficient resources for the development of next-generation jet engines.

Leading companies in the aviation industry have made commitments to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050 owing to increasing global concerns about climate change, added ANSS. In support of this goal, NIMS is utilizing ANSYS Granta MI to conduct research on heat-resistant materials that enhance energy and thermal efficiency while reducing CO2 emissions.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

NIMS plans to collaborate with the Gas Turbine Society of Japan to establish a comprehensive domestic database of sustainable materials for local aircraft manufacturers. This database will streamline the process of complying with international regulations for new materials and help reduce associated costs.

Overall, NIMS aims to create a valuable resource for Japanese manufacturers to integrate more sustainable components into their aircraft engine development. This initiative builds upon the results of a national project called "Development of Materials for Aircraft Engines and Bases for Material Evaluation Systems," which was commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.

NIMS intends to strengthen its position in the international market for aircraft engine production by supporting the manufacturing of highly reliable, domestically produced engine components.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company announced that it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 15% by minimizing materials waste and physical prototyping. The company plans to reach its target by 2027.

In June, ANSS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Lufthansa Technik to develop and certify AeroSHARK, a revolutionary biomimetic coating technology inspired by shark skin. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing AeroSHARK's ability to improve sustainability in air transport and promote a more sustainable future for commercial aircraft.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 44.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 37.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Each of the companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 102.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 31.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.