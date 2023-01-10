ANSYS (ANSS) Solutions Leveraged by Turntide to Lower Costs

ANSYS Inc ANSS has announced that Turntide Technologies is leveraging the company’s solutions to create electric vehicle powertrain components for commercial and industrial vehicles, including construction equipment and agricultural machinery.

Turntide is using a range of Ansys tools to design and test components for construction equipment, simulating the impact of weather, vibration, impact and corrosive exposure to salt, sand and chemicals. These vehicles often face greater sustainability challenges than passenger vehicles due to their heavy loads, work cycles and vibration.

Per Turntide estimates, testing a product prototype for electromagnetic compatibility at an accredited test facility costs over $34,000 over a two-week period.

Turntide claims that using simulation rather than prototype-based trial and error helps it to save around 25% of development costs.

Simulations for inverters (key components for electric vehicles) are conducted to ensure they can withstand shock and vibration in rugged environments, while thermal systems are simulated to evaluate coolant pressure drops and effectiveness in extreme climates.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company announced that it has plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 15% by minimizing materials waste and physical prototyping. The company plans to reach its target by 2027.

In October 2022, Ansys announced its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Murata Manufacturing for the development of sustainable wireless connectivity products. Murata plans to develop high-frequency devices that require low power consumption.

Prior to that, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by ZeroAvia for the development of its sustainable hydrogen-electric powertrain, which is aimed at reducing aviation emissions to tackle climate change.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 32.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 27.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

