ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Acquire C&R Technologies: Key Takeaways

ANSYS ANSS is set to acquire orbital thermal analysis provider — Cullimore and Ring Technologies or C&R Technologies. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



The buyout will aid ANSYS to bolster its position in the simulation solutions market, especially in the lucrative Aerospace as well as defense and private space industry verticals. C&R Technologies offers a thermal-centric modeling approach that provides quick and effective system-level simulation capabilities. These, when combined with ANSYS’ physical solvers, will provide customers with enhanced fidelity through every stage of thermal system design and optimization for a variety of applications.



C&R Technologies portfolio of solutions is complementary to ANSYS’ suite of 3D thermal, fluid flow, and mission simulation tools. Together, these solutions will provide customers with an effective design, and analysis, as well as optimization of the thermal behavior of systems and networks of interacting components, added ANSYS.



Both companies currently have a partnership in place whereby users can integrate C&R Technologies’ Thermal Desktop's system-level thermal modeling with ANSYS’ multiphysics analysis software solutions (like structures, fluids, space, and optical simulation portfolios).

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s consolidated financial performance in 2022.



Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS is the global leader in the high-end design simulation software industry. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things products as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems.



The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive its customer base. Also, its aggressive acquisition strategy has played a pivotal part in developing the company’s business in the last few years.



In May 2022, ANSYS announced the acquisition of Motor Design Limited, which will enable the company to expand its presence in electrification with powerful electric machine design flow and enable customers to design more efficient electric machines.



In April 2022, ANSYS inked an agreement to acquire OnScale for undisclosed financial terms. With the OnScale integration, ANSYS will be able to offer its clients (ranging from enterprise customers to start-ups) a cloud-native, web-based user interface for “device-independent access” to the company’s wide-ranging simulation solutions and technologies. Last year, the company acquired Zemax LLC and Phoenix Integration.



Though acquisitions have enabled the company to expand its product portfolio, its balance sheet has been negatively impacted in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets, which totaled approximately $4.3 billion or 70.9% of total assets as of Jun 30, 2022.



In the past year, shares of ANSYS, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have lost 42.4% of their value compared with the industry’s decline of 30.5%.



