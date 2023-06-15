ANSYS (ANSS), Rolls-Royce & Intel to Transform Turbine Engine

ANSYS ANSS, Rolls-Royce and Intel have joined forces to enhance the efficiency of Rolls-Royce's gas-turbine engine simulations, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

The collaboration and the utilization of ANSYS simulation tools and Intel's high-performance computing technologies have reduced the simulation time for the thermo-mechanical model of the engine from 1,000 hours to less than 10 hours, added ANSYS.

This will likely have a positive impact on energy consumption and development expenses. The project also received support from the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, HPE and researchers at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications.

Rolls-Royce will leverage ANSYS and Intel's cutting-edge technologies to accelerate engineering solve times, decrease operational power consumption and create virtual prototypes of gas turbine engines up to 100 times faster, added ANSYS. This acceleration enables Rolls-Royce to deploy environmentally friendly propulsion solutions for critical applications in the air, sea and land.

Moreover, the collaboration between ANSYS and Intel supports digital research and development efforts, incorporating simulation and digital twins to enhance engine design for sustainable and climate-neutral solutions in drive, propulsion and power generation.

Rolls-Royce plans to achieve its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2030. ANSYS and Intel's technologies provide the means to develop smarter, cleaner, and safer engines, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future for aviation while reducing Rolls-Royce's operational carbon footprint.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company announced that it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 15% by minimizing materials waste and physical prototyping. The company plans to reach its target by 2027.

In June, ANSS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Lufthansa Technik to develop and certify AeroSHARK, a revolutionary biomimetic coating technology inspired by shark skin. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing AeroSHARK's ability to improve sustainability in air transport and promote a more sustainable future for commercial aircraft.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 46.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 39%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

