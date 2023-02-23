ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ANSYS Inc ANSS reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. The bottom line increased 10% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $694.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. The top line increased 5% (up 10.2% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s solutions continue to witness strong demand in high-tech, aerospace and automotive, along with strong growth across all regions. Deferred revenues and backlogs were $1.417 billion, up 12.6% year over year.



In the past year, shares of ANSYS have lost 10.1% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 8.1%.



Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (46.7% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 11.6% at cc to $324.7 million. Perpetual licenses’ revenues (12.8%) decreased 2.4% year over year at cc to $89 million.



Maintenance revenues (37.8%) increased 13.3% at cc to $262.3 million. Service revenues (2.7%) were up 12.7% year over year to $18.9 million.



Direct and indirect channels contributed 80.7% and 19.3%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.



Annual contract value or ACV increased 8% year over year (up 13% at cc) to $818 million.



On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 51.7%, 28.8% and 19.5% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.



Non-GAAP revenues from the Americas were up 16.4% to $359.2 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA increased 3.4% to $199.8 million at cc. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific increased 6.9% to $135.7 million at cc.

Strength in the aerospace and defense, high-tech and automotive sectors increased overall revenues.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 94%.



Total operating expenses increased 7.1% year over year to $372.6 million due to higher research and development, and selling, general and administrative expenses.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 48%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and short-term investments amounted to $614.6 million compared with $668.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s long-term debt was $753.6 million compared with $753.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



In the quarter under review, cash from operations increased 71% year over year to $174 million.



In the quarter under review, the company repurchased 225,437 shares for $50 million. In 2022, the company repurchased 725,437 shares for $205.6 million. As of Dec 31, 2022, it had 1.7 million shares remaining under the share buyback program.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.53 - $1.71 per share.



Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $482.5 million and $507.5 million. Management projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.3-37.3%.



For 2023, ANSYS expects non-GAAP revenues of $2,242 - $2,322 million. Management expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 41-42% for 2023.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned to be in the range of $8.34-$8.86 per share.



ACV is anticipated to be between $2,265 million and $2,335 million while operating cash flow is projected between $673 million and $723 million for 2023.

