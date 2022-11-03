ANSYS (ANSS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ANSYS Inc. ANSS reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.26%. The bottom line increased 11.3% year over year.

Non-GAAP revenues of $473.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.44%. The top line increased 6.3% (up 15% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter.

ANSYS, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

The company’s multiphysics solutions boosted high-tech industry growth in the Americas, along with several deals in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets. The company saw double-digit growth for its healthcare segment in the Americas and the EMEA region. Deferred revenues and backlogs were $1.108 billion, up 23.3% year over year.

In the past year, shares of ANSYS have lost 48.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 36.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (28.8% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 25.6% at cc to $136.5 million. Perpetual licenses’ revenues (15.3%) decreased 4.3% year over year at cc to $72.4 million.

Maintenance revenues (52.5%) increased 17.3% at cc to $248.8 million. Service revenues (3.4%) declined 1.2% year over year to $15.9 million.

Direct and indirect channels contributed 74.8% and 25.2%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.

Annual contract value or ACV increased 12% year over year (up 20.2% at cc) to $409.3 million.

On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 44.3%, 25.4% and 30.2% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.

Non-GAAP revenues from the Americas were down 5.8% to $209.9 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA increased 36% to $120.4 million at cc. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific increased 35.7% to $143.2 million at cc.

Strength in the aerospace and defense, high-tech and automotive sectors increased overall revenues.

In the third quarter, ANSYS announced the acquisition of Cullimore and Ring Technologies or C&R Technologies to bolster its position in the simulation solutions market, especially in the lucrative aerospace as well as defense and private space industry verticals.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 120 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 91.1%.

Total operating expenses increased 6.1% year over year to $287.2 million due to higher research and development; and selling, general and administrative expenses.

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 41%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and short-term investments amounted to $632.7 million compared with $517.6 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company’s long-term debt stood at $753.5 million compared with $753.4 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

In the quarter under review, cash from operations decreased 19.4% year over year to $127.2 million.

In the quarter under review, the company did not repurchase shares. As of Sep 30, 2022, it had 2 million shares remaining under the share buyback program.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings of $2.58-$2.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.95.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $621.8 million and $656.8 million.Management projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 45.6-48.5%.

For 2022, ANSYS expects non-GAAP revenues of $2 -$2.035 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.03 billion.

Management expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 41-42% for 2022.

Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned to be $7.48-$7.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.75 per share.

ACV is anticipated to be between $1.975 billion and $2 billion, while the operating cash flow is projected between $570 million and $600 million for 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ANSYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Pure Storage PSTG and Jabil JBL. InterDigital and Jabil currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Pure Storage currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, up 2.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 81.9%. Shares of IDCC have decreased 34% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have increased 10.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.18 per share, rising 3.8 in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of JBL have increased 0.8% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.