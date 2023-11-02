ANSYS (ANSS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

ANSYS Inc ANSS reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. The bottom line declined 20.3% year over year.

Non-GAAP revenues of $458.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line decreased 3% (down 4% at constant currency or cc) from a year ago.

ANSYS stated that it was notified by the U.S. Department of Commerce of incremental approval processes and export restrictions including sales to some Chinese entities. This resulted in a $20 million headwind to both Annual contract value (ACV) and revenues for the third quarter.

Further, management highlighted that these new restrictions and processes are likely to elongate transaction cycles, causing delays in closing of certain transactions in the fourth quarter. Therefore, it tempered its outlook for 2023. It expects these additional restrictions and processes to be a $25 million headwind to 2023 ACV and revenues compared with the previous forecast.

ANSS now projects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $2,234-$2,284 million compared with the earlier prediction of $2,257-$2,327 million. Management suggests non-GAAP operating margin to be between 41% and 42%.

Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $8.34-$8.75 per share compared with the previous guidance of $8.39-$8.88.

ACV is estimated to be between $2,243 million and $2,288 million. Operating cash flow is expected in the $705-$735 million band. Earlier, the company had envisioned ACV to be between $2,275 million and $2,340 million. Operating cash flow is forecast in the $699-$749 million range.

Shares of ANSS were down 10.1% in the after-market trading on Nov 1. The stock has gained 31.4% of its value compared with the sub-industry’s increase of 51.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (22.6% of non-GAAP revenues) were down 25.1% at cc to $103.6 million. Perpetual licenses revenues (12.8%) fell 19.8% year over year at cc to $58.9 million.

Maintenance revenues (60.6%) climbed 10.2% at cc to $278.1 million. Service revenues (4%) were up 12.8% year over year to $18.3 million.

Direct and indirect channels contributed 73.5% and 26.5%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.

ACV grew 11.8% year over year (up 10.4% at cc) to $457.5 million. Our estimate was pegged at $466.3 million.

On a geographic basis, the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 47.6%, 26.5% and 25.9% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.

Non-GAAP revenues from the Americas were up 3.9% at cc to $218.3 million. EMEA revenues were down 5.4% at cc to $121.6 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific decreased 15.9% at cc to $118.9 million.

Deferred revenues and backlogs were $1.206 billion, up 8.7% year over year.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was unchanged on a year-over-year basis at 91.1%.

Total operating expenses gained 12.7% year over year to $323.7 million due to higher research and development, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 690 bps on a year-over-year basis to 34.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and short-term investments amounted to $639.5 million compared with $478 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s long-term debt was $753.8 million compared with $753.7 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

In the quarter under review, cash from operations came in at $160.8 million compared with $127.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the quarter under discussion, the company did not repurchase shares. As of Sep 30, 2023, ANSS had 1.1 million shares remaining under its share buyback program.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.48-$3.89 per share.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $769.2 million and $819.2 million. Management projects non-GAAP operating margin in the 48.9-51.2% band.

Zacks Rank

ANSYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

