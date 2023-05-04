ANSYS (ANSS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

ANSYS Inc ANSS reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.4%. The bottom line increased 36% year over year.

Non-GAAP revenues of $509.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. The top line increased 19% (up 22% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s solutions continue to witness strong demand in high-tech, aerospace and automotive, along with strong growth across all regions. Deferred revenues and backlogs were $1.357 billion, up 12.8% year over year.

ANSYS, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (29% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 64.4% at cc to $147.9 million. Perpetual licenses’ revenues (14%) increased 10.5% year over year at cc to $71.2 million.

Maintenance revenues (52.7%) increased 10.7% at cc to $268.6 million. Service revenues (4.3%) were up 9.2% year over year to $21.7 million.

Direct and indirect channels contributed 76.3% and 23.7%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.

Annual contract value or ACV increased 16.1% year over year (up 19.4% at cc) to $399.4 million.

On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 50.4%, 23.8% and 25.8% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.

Non-GAAP revenues from the Americas were up 24.7% to $256.9 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA increased 19.5% to $121.1 million at cc. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific increased 19.8% to $131.4 million at cc.

Strength in the aerospace and defense, high-tech and automotive sectors increased overall revenues.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 91.2%.

Total operating expenses increased 12.5% year over year to $314.1 million due to higher research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses.

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 510 bps on a year-over-year basis to 39.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and short-term investments amounted to $507.8 million compared with $614.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s long-term debt was $753.6 million compared with $753.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

In the quarter under review, cash from operations increased 24% year over year to $260 million.

In the quarter under review, the company repurchased 649,900 shares for $196.5 million. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had 1.1 million shares remaining under the share buyback program.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.35-$1.53 per share.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $473 million and $498 million. Management projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 31.9-34.1%.

For 2023, ANSYS expects non-GAAP revenues of $2,242-$2,322 million. Management expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 41-42%.

Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned to be in the range of $8.39-$8.91 per share compared with the previous guidance of $8.34-$8.86.

ACV is anticipated to be between $2,265 million and $2,335 million while operating cash flow is projected to be between $699 million and $749 million for 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ANSYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Badger Meter BMI and Enfusion ENFN. Badger Meter and Enfusion currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days to $5.81 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 29% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have increased 122.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enfusion’s 2023 earnings has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days to 19 cents per share.

Enfusion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.8%. Shares of the company have increased 3.2% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.