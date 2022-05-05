ANSYS (ANSS) Q1 Earnings & Revenue Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ANSYS Inc. ANSS reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.36 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.3%. The bottom line increased 21.5% year over year.

Non-GAAP Revenues of $428.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.46%. The top line increased 15% (up 18% at constant-currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter.

Higher demand for advanced simulation tools for 5G, high-performance computing, IoT, and increasingly complicated chip designs boosted high-tech and semiconductor industry growth in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific regions. Deferred revenues and backlog were $1.203 billion, up 29% year over year.

In the past year, shares of ANSYS have declined 13.2% against the industry’s growth of 4.9%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (21.4% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 40.9% at cc to $91.5 million. Perpetual licenses’ revenues (15.4%) increased 0.1% year over year at cc to $65.9 million.

Maintenance revenues (58.5%) increased 16.6% at cc to $250.7 million. Service revenues (4.8%) rose 23.1% year over year to $20.3 million.

Direct and indirect channels contributed 72.5% and 27.5%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.

Annual contract value or ACV increased 7.8% year over year (up 10.8% at cc) to $344.1 million.

On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 48.1%, 24.7% and 27.1% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.

Non-GAAP revenues from the Americas were up 23.4% to $206.3 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA increased 7.9% to $105.9 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific increased 20.3% to $116.3 million.

Strength in the aerospace and defense, high-tech, and automotive sectors increased overall revenues.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 89.6%.



Total operating expenses increased 11.2% year over year to $279.1 million due to higher research and development, as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 34.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and short-term investments amounted to $657.8 million compared with $668 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company’s long-term debt stood at $744.5 million compared with $753.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The company generated cash from operations of $210.9 million compared with $171.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company repurchased 500,000 shares worth $155.6 million in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2022, it had 2 million shares remaining under the share buyback program.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2022, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.46-$1.64 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.83.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated between $450 million and $475 million.

Management projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 36-38.1%.

For 2022, ANSYS expects non-GAAP revenues of $2.005-$2.065 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.07 billion.

Management expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 41-42% for 2022.

Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned to be $7.53-$7.94 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.97 per share.

ACV is anticipated between $1.96 billion and $2.02 billion, while the operating cash flow is projected between $570 million and $610 million for 2022.

ANSYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

