Ansys (ANSS) Launches Innovative AI-Driven AnsysGPT Platform

Ansys ANSS recently introduced a modern virtual support platform known as AnsysGPT. It is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform that is programmed using ChatGPT technology.



The state-of-the-art platform is trained using Ansys data, which is available 24/7 to virtually assist customers by quickly responding to questions regarding Ansys products, relevant physics and other challenging engineering topics. It is a secure easy-to-use interface that aids engineers in getting real-time responses in multiple common languages. This also simplifies simulation setup and facilitates search on related learning topics.



The AnsysGPT tool gains insights from the latest public sources like product and engineering-related training documentation, FAQs, technical marketing materials and public Ansys Learning Forum discussions. Also, the infrastructure boasts ample scalability to have thousands of users on its platform with upgraded security features and flexibility.



ANSS highlighted that the launch of AnsysGPT is likely to provide cutting-edge AI-driven technical support for its customers. The company went on to add that it is a complementary tool that drives its users to get answers to complicated queries by themselves. It is instrumental in enhancing response accuracy, performance, data security and compliance for customers, which helps them derive immediate and accurate solutions to their pressing engineering questions.



Based in Canonsburg, PA, ANSS develops and markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a robust range of industries and academia worldwide. Synergies from strategic acquisition and collaboration have played a pivotal part in developing the company’s business.



In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys officially announced their entry into a definitive agreement, paving the way for the latter to acquire ANSS. This deal, valued at approximately $35 billion, is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.



ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have gained 6.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 42.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

