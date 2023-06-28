ANSYS (ANSS) Enhances Discovery Platform With EM Modeling

ANSYS ANSS expanded the capabilities of its Ansys Discovery platform by incorporating high-frequency electromagnetics (EM) modeling for antennas. This development allows engineering teams to conduct virtual exploration of multiple design areas simultaneously, minimizing the need for costly physical prototyping and testing.

The integration of EM into Ansys Discovery's existing capabilities creates an advanced multiphysics simulation environment and offers efficient integration with other Ansys products.

The enhanced features of the aforementioned platform enable companies to investigate new concepts in the early stages of antenna design. This results in improved performance for applications related to the Internet of Things, 5G technology and autonomous vehicles.

Ansys Discovery simplifies the evaluation of changes to element design and antenna placement, thereby eliminating the need to navigate complex computer-aided design geometry. The platform automates the development of electromagnetic regions according to desired frequency ranges and assigns conductive and dielectric materials.

The automation streamlines the evaluation and integration of antenna concepts, reducing the need for manual geometry cleanup. Engineers and designers can seamlessly transfer their models and physics setups to Ansys HFSS for final design validation.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a spectrum of industries and academia.

In April, the company announced the launch of Ansys Developer portal, which combines the Ansys portfolio into a single digital space with examples and guides. This will help customers extend the simulation workflow across the Ansys portfolio by connecting with Ansys experts.

Previously, the company announced the launch of Ansys Gateway, powered by Amazon Web Services to provide customers with flexible and faster engineering solutions. Customers can use any Ansys application and high-performance computing (employing Ansys Gateway) to reduce cloud cost.

Shares of ANSYS have risen 33.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 28.5%.



ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

