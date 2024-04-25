Ansys (ANSS) Announces Strategic Collaboration With TSMC

Ansys ANSS recently announced a collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC”) on the latter’s Compact Universal Photonic Engines (COUPE) platform. The collaboration aims to speed up chip-to-chip and machine-to-machine communication, thereby delivering a high-fidelity multiphysics solution of artificial intelligence (AI), datacenter, cloud, and high-performance computing (HPC) chips.



COUPE is a sophisticated Silicon Photonics (SiPh) integration system and Co-Packaged Optics platform that aids in boosting the process of chip-to-chip and machine-to-machine communication while reducing coupling loss simultaneously.



TSMC COUPE and Ansys multiphysics solutions are integrated with Synopsys' 3DIC Compiler unified exploration-to-signoff platform. This innovative approach is aimed at redefining the future of AI, datacenter, cloud, and HPC communication. It also covers multiple areas, such as, integrated electronic-photonic chip design, fiber-to-chip coupling, high-frequency electromagnetic analysis, power integrity verification, and critical thermal management.



TSMC COUPE links multiple electrical ICs with a photonic IC and fiber optic connections into a single package, which comprises various parts of Ansys multiphysics simulation solutions.



The components are Ansys Zemax, which is for optical input/output simulation, required in complex systems. Ansys Lumerical enables photonic simulations, including custom Verilog-A models for electronic photonic circuit simulations that smoothly aligns with TSMC's Modelling Interface and Process Design Kit.

Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem are essential for performing multi-die power integrity signoffs. Ansys RaptorX conducts high-frequency electromagnetic analysis between dies. It has adequate ability to execute modeling of full custom blocks, power grids, spiral inductors, and clock trees.



Ansys RedHawk-SC Electrothermal consists of multiphysics power integrity, signal integrity, thermal integrity, and mechanical stress simulation and analysis essential for 2.5D/3D multi-die systems.



Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, ANSS is a global provider of engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.



Ansys is witnessing healthy momentum across most of the sectors. In the automotive sector, healthy demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems solutions is driving growth. Strength in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in AI, bodes well. Continued momentum in subscription lease licenses is a tailwind.



However, stiff competition in the software space, significant international market exposure coupled with forex volatility remain concerning. In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys officially announced their entry into a definitive agreement, paving the way for the latter to acquire Ansys. This deal, valued at approximately $35 billion, is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.



ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have gained 5.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 35.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

