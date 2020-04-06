ANSS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $233.27, changing hands as high as $233.31 per share. Ansys Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANSS's low point in its 52 week range is $174.25 per share, with $299.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.44. The ANSS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

