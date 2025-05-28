ANSS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $329.40, changing hands as low as $326.17 per share. Ansys Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANSS's low point in its 52 week range is $275.06 per share, with $363.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $329.93. The ANSS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

