ANSS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $322.90, changing hands as high as $325.73 per share. Ansys Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANSS's low point in its 52 week range is $258.01 per share, with $364.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $324.90. The ANSS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

