Anson Resources Updates on Director’s Interest Change

November 28, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Gregory Knox acquiring 2 million performance rights following shareholder approval at the AGM. This update may interest investors tracking company insider activities, as it reflects potential future value creation strategies. The acquisition did not involve any cash consideration, indicating a strategic move by the company.

