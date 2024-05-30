News & Insights

Anson Resources Strikes Critical Minerals Bounty

May 30, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has reported the discovery of critical minerals Gallium, Indium, Germanium, and Barium at its Ajana Project in Western Australia, which could greatly enhance the economic value of the site’s estimated zinc-lead-silver resource. High-grade mineralization values and the potential for 5 to 10-fold enrichment of these minerals during processing highlight the significance of the find. The company plans further drilling based on these promising results, buoyed by government financial support for the critical minerals sector.

