Anson Resources Issues Unlisted Options to Boost Equity

November 14, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 39,720,001 unlisted options, which are exercisable at $0.12 and will expire on November 16, 2026. This move, detailed in a recent Appendix 3G filing, is part of previously disclosed transactions and is aimed at enhancing the company’s equity structure.

