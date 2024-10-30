Anson Resources Expands Lithium Projects and Secures Funding

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has received approval for its Western Strategy drilling program at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, aiming to significantly boost its lithium resources. The company has also secured crucial permits for its Green River Lithium Project and reported promising mineral findings at its Ajana Base and Precious Metals Project in Western Australia. With a strong financial position, including a recent $5 million placement, Anson is advancing its strategic projects in high-demand mineral sectors.

For further insights into AU:ASN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.