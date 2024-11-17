Anson Resources Director Increases Stake through SPP

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Anson Resources Limited has reported a change in director Gregory Knox’s interest, with additional ordinary shares and unlisted options acquired through the company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP). Knox’s direct holdings now include 13,424,859 ordinary shares and 31,250 unlisted options, while his indirect holdings consist of 5,217,228 ordinary shares and 156,250 options. This development reflects an increase in Knox’s investment position, demonstrating confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ASN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.