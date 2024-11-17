Anson Resources Director Increases Stake with New Options

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.
Anson Resources Limited announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Michael van Uffelen, who acquired 12,500 unlisted options exercisable at $0.12, expiring in November 2026, through free attaching options from participation in an SPP. This move reflects a strategic step in the director’s portfolio, drawing interest from investors keen on the company’s growth trajectory.
