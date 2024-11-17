Anson Resources Director Boosts Stake with New Options

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Tim Murray, with the acquisition of 93,750 unlisted options exercisable at $0.12, set to expire on November 16, 2026. This development involves options received through participation in a share purchase plan, indicating strategic positioning within the company’s securities. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects a potential shift in the director’s stake and confidence in the company’s future.

