Anson Resources Director Acquires New Performance Rights

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.
Anson Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director Tim Murray, who has acquired 3.1 million performance rights following shareholder approval at the company’s AGM. This move indicates confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors looking for growth opportunities in the stock market.
