Anson Resources Director Acquires New Options

Anson Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Bruce Richardson acquiring 187,500 unlisted options exercisable at $0.12, expiring in November 2026. This acquisition was part of free attaching options from participation in the Share Purchase Plan (SPP), highlighting potential strategic moves by the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects internal confidence in Anson’s future prospects.

