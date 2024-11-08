News & Insights

Anson Resources AGM Highlights and Strategic Focus

November 08, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited, an ASX-listed company, successfully passed several resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of Timothy Murray as a Director and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company is focused on advancing its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, aiming to enhance shareholder value by tapping into the growing demand for new energy and technology markets.

