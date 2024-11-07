Ansell’s Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Morten Falkenberg, who has acquired 4,500 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total holdings to 9,450 shares. This strategic move may indicate growing confidence in the company’s future performance.

