Ansell’s Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

November 07, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Morten Falkenberg, who has acquired 4,500 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total holdings to 9,450 shares. This strategic move may indicate growing confidence in the company’s future performance.

