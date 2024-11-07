Ansell’s Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.
Ansell Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Morten Falkenberg, who has acquired 4,500 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total holdings to 9,450 shares. This strategic move may indicate growing confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into AU:ANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.