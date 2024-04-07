Ansell To Acquire Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment Business For US$640 Mln

(RTTNews) - Ansell said that it has reached a binding agreement to acquire Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment business or KCPPE for US$640 million.

The Acquisition is expected to complete by September 2024.

KCPPE is a global personal protective equipment business, designing, marketing and selling innovative and differentiated safety products including gloves, protective apparel and safety eyewear.

In addition, Ansell said that it will enter a transitional services agreement with Kimberly-Clark, which includes support in transitioning customers, suppliers and employees to Ansell as well as providing various business support services for a period of up to 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.