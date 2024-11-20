News & Insights

Ansell Sees Change in Shareholder Structure

November 20, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Ansell Limited as of November 19, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the investment landscape for those tracking Ansell’s shareholder dynamics. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Ansell’s stock performance and market perception.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

