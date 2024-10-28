News & Insights

Ansell Limited Reports Growth and Strategic Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited reported a steady financial performance for 2024, with Adjusted Earnings Per Share aligning with expectations and an improvement in healthcare sales. The company highlighted significant strides in its Accelerated Productivity Investment Program and bolstered its market position through the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Protective Equipment business. Ansell remains committed to sustainability, continuing to advance initiatives that positively impact the environment and communities.

