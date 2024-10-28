News & Insights

Stocks
ANSLF

Ansell Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

October 28, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions receiving strong support from shareholders. The company, a global leader in safety solutions, continues to focus on innovative products and sustainable practices to protect workers worldwide. This positive shareholder approval highlights confidence in Ansell’s strategic direction and management.

For further insights into AU:ANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANSLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.