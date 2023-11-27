Ansell - ADR (ANSLY) Price Target Increased by 9.54% to 63.16

The average one-year price target for Ansell - ADR (OTC:ANSLY) has been revised to 63.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.54% from the prior estimate of 57.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.53 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 61.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ansell - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSLY is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSLY by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

