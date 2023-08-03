News & Insights

Ansell - ADR (ANSLY) Price Target Decreased by 8.67% to 64.73

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Ansell - ADR (OTC:ANSLY) has been revised to 64.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.67% from the prior estimate of 70.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.72 to a high of 69.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.50% from the latest reported closing price of 66.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ansell - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSLY is 0.11%, an increase of 21.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.79% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANSLY / Ansell Ltd. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

