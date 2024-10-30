Anritsu Corporation Strengthens Corporate Governance Practices

Anritsu (JP:6754) has released an update.

Anritsu Corporation is committed to enhancing its corporate governance to boost its global competitiveness, focusing on transparency, timely information disclosure, and robust management oversight. The company actively manages its cross-shareholdings, aiming to maintain crucial business relationships while reducing unnecessary holdings. Anritsu ensures fair transactions and requires board approval for significant related party dealings to align with shareholder interests.

