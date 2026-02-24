Anritsu (AITUF) Price Target Increased by 19.01% to 13.92

The average one-year price target for Anritsu (OTCPK:AITUF) has been revised to $13.92 / share. This is an increase of 19.01% from the prior estimate of $11.70 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.90 to a high of $18.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.48% from the latest reported closing price of $8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anritsu. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 32.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AITUF is 0.19%, an increase of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.96% to 10,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,841K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AITUF by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,133K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AITUF by 25.84% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,076K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 45.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AITUF by 12.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 864K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AITUF by 2.96% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 852K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 72.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AITUF by 266.89% over the last quarter.

