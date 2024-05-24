News & Insights

Stocks

Anpario Announces 2023 Report and AGM Details

May 24, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anpario (GB:ANP) has released an update.

Anpario PLC, a major player in the global animal feed additives industry, has made its 2023 Annual Report and the details of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) available to shareholders and on its website. The AGM is scheduled to take place in London at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP on June 25, 2024. Shareholders can access the Notice of AGM and proxy voting forms online to participate in the decision-making process.

For further insights into GB:ANP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.