Anpario Announces 2023 Report and AGM Details

Anpario (GB:ANP) has released an update.

Anpario PLC, a major player in the global animal feed additives industry, has made its 2023 Annual Report and the details of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) available to shareholders and on its website. The AGM is scheduled to take place in London at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP on June 25, 2024. Shareholders can access the Notice of AGM and proxy voting forms online to participate in the decision-making process.

For further insights into GB:ANP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.