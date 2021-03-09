Markets
ANPC

AnPac BioMedical Up 64% On Evaluation Of New Generation Cancer Detection Sensor

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday morning as the biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection said it has completed evaluations of a new generation multi-cancer detection sensor named CDA Pro Sensor.

The company noted that the sensor cost has been reduced by around 137 percent and cancer detection sensitivity and specificity reached over 95 percent in a retrospective clinical sample test.

Currently, shares are at $9.48, up 64.30 percent from the previous close of $5.77 on a volume of 32,938,835. The shares have traded in a range of $3.15-$12.09 on average volume of 660,933 for the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More