AnPac BioMedical Up 64% On Evaluation Of New Generation Cancer Detection Sensor

(RTTNews) - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday morning as the biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection said it has completed evaluations of a new generation multi-cancer detection sensor named CDA Pro Sensor.

The company noted that the sensor cost has been reduced by around 137 percent and cancer detection sensitivity and specificity reached over 95 percent in a retrospective clinical sample test.

Currently, shares are at $9.48, up 64.30 percent from the previous close of $5.77 on a volume of 32,938,835. The shares have traded in a range of $3.15-$12.09 on average volume of 660,933 for the last 52-weeks.

