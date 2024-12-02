Anova Metals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. announced a significant high-grade antimony discovery at its Golden Range Project, located south of the Ricciardo deposit in Western Australia. The initial drilling results revealed promising concentrations of antimony, highlighting the potential for further mineralization across the region. This discovery could enhance the project’s prospects alongside its primary focus on gold exploration.

