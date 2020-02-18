Another Week of Gains and a Couple More Record Closes

Well, this Friday wasn’t too bad at all!



Stocks certainly felt some pressure and traded lower for a while, but two of the major indices still finished at all-time closing highs and ALL of them secured a second straight week of gains.



The market has been extremely resilient during the growing coronavirus… except on Fridays. In four of the previous five weeks, investors decided to take profits on the final day ahead of the weekend. And sometimes it ruined the performance of the entire week.



But not this time!



The NASDAQ jumped 2.2% this week, while the S&P rose 1.6% and the Dow advanced 1%. And that’s ahead of a three-day weekend!



The results are only about half (or less) than last week’s epic performance… but let’s not be greedy. The important thing is that stocks have back-to-back weekly gains under uncertain circumstances.



For Friday, the NASDAQ again led the way with a rise of 0.20% (or about 19 points) to a new record of 9731.18. The index got a nice boost from a 7% surge in NVIDIA after a solid quarter.



The S&P also reached a record by advancing 0.18% to 3380.16. The Dow slipped 0.09% (or about 25 points) to 29,398.08, but came all the way back from an earlier loss of more than 100 points.



Investors are definitely uneasy about the coronavirus, but they’re not panicking. The market may be thinking that it can ride the storm out, as long as it remains centered in China and there are no new surprises.



Of course, no one knows what tomorrow will bring regarding this sickness, which is why the market will remain nervous until the situation is under control.



Other news on Friday included soft retail data that will raise concerns about the consumer if it continues. But we’ll be learning a lot more about our spending habits when companies like Wal-Mart go to the plate in the final days of earnings season.



We also got news that the White House is considering tax incentives to spark more stock market participation in the country.



Next week only has four days due to Presidents’ Day, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less hectic!



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Commodity Innovators: When we get back from the long Presidents' Day weekend, they'll be a new portfolio for subscribers to enjoy. Commodity Innovators will be releasing its first trades and full commentary on Tuesday, though weekly write-ups thereafter will be on Mondays. Jeremy Mullin will be the editor, and he plans to give you a new perspective on the economics of commodities. He expects to make a lot of money as well! Make sure to check out the Guide and the FAQs. Also, check that your email and text message preferences are correct right here.



Stocks Under $10: The shippers have sold off amid all these coronavirus concerns, but Brian added one on Friday that looks to have bottomed. Ardmore Shipping (ASC) engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. The stock seems poised to get back above $8 and more after sliding sharply amid the virus fears. The editor expects the company’s numbers to improve for next quarter and the full year. Plus, the valuation looks to be “almost a steal” with 8x forward earnings and a 0.6x price to book. Read the complete commentary for more on this new addition.



Surprise Trader: The portfolio has enjoyed a lot of success with Adient (ADNT) lately (it’s up more than 40% since being added nearly three weeks ago). Dave decided to stay in the automotive industry with today’s addition of Sonic Automotive (SAH), which is a leading automotive retailer of new cars, used cars, light trucks and more. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by nearly 16% last quarter, and has a positive Earnings ESP of 3.96% for the quarter coming before the bell on Wednesday, February 19. The editor added SAH today with a 12.5% allocation, while also selling Pluralsight (PS). See the full write-up for more.



Enjoy the Long Weekend!

Jim Giaquinto

