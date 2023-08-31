Another Use Case for Direct Indexing

Direct indexing is gaining adherents at a rapid pace as it proliferates from solely high net worth investors to investors with much smaller sums and is now available through most wealth management platforms. Direct indexing allows investors to capture the benefits of index investing such as low costs and diversification but allows more personalization. Its most well known benefit is that it can help lower taxes due to its unique ability to harvest tax losses which can offset gains in other parts of the portfolio.

Another is that it allows customization of indexes because many investors may want to reduce exposure to a certain stock or sector. This can be because they have substantial exposure to the stock or industry through their other holdings or because of personal preferences.

The latter is a reflection of the rise of values-based investing which is increasingly popular among younger investors. This entails making investments that align with one’s own personal values. For instance, an investor may choose not to include fossil fuel companies in their index because of concerns around the environment. These holdings are then replaced with a different stocks that have similar factor scores.

Prior to direct indexing, investors with strong values would be limited in terms of investment options. Now, they are able to essentially create their own fund that aligns with their values.

Finsum: One of the major benefits of direct indexing is that investors can customize their holdings to align with their personal values.

