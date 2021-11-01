Markets

Another Traditional “Alt” Goes into Crypto

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
It was fun and games when GSA Capital’s Chris Taylor was investing in the crypto craze and run up in ‘doge coin’, but now GSA is all-in in strategic crypto trading. The $2.6 billion hedge fund sees profits in the early development of crypto as swelling hype and volatility will generate inefficiencies. Taylor is Cambridge-trained mathematician and will be part of the crypto research team. GSA was launched at the trading desk in Deutsche Bank, and they will continue arbitrage strategies with crypto. By shorting derivatives and going long on the spot they will continue their history of arbitrage, and further capitalize on crypto’s 40% swell already in 2021.

FINSUM: Quantitative strategies are ripe for exploiting less liquid, less developed markets like crypto.

  • alts
  • hedge funds
  • crypto
  • arbitrage

      FINSUM

