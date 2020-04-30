Another Tidal Wave of PPP Chaos is Coming

By Greg Ott, Nav CEO

Main Street businesses hire nearly half of our friends and family. They create most of the new jobs in our country—around two out of every three. And our leaders have left them out in the cold to navigate a poorly planned, hastily executed, and massively confusing government program—the Paycheck Protection Program.

I’d like to say there’s help on the way, but I’m afraid the worst is yet to come for small business.

According to the SBA, “The eight-week period begins on the date the lender makes the first disbursement of the PPP loan to the borrower.” Meaning, for many of the business owners who were lucky enough to receive funds already, the countdown to forgiveness and repayment has already started.

The confusion and chaos business owners felt with the launch of PPP is nothing compared to the tidal wave that will come in the next eight weeks as they have to discern how to use the funds so they can be forgiven.

Insufficient Guidance Puts Businesses in Jeopardy

Thankfully, Congress has approved another $310 billion in PPP funding. It most likely won’t be enough, but at least it’s something. Unfortunately, it’s not just the funding that was lacking with the last round—business owners and professionals that advise them are confused by the complexity of the PPP. In fact, many have found multiple instances of contradiction in the official guidance. For example, guidance from the SBA and the Treasury on how self-employed individuals were to calculate loan amounts and what qualified for forgiveness came four days after the application period for the self-employed officially opened, and just two days before the SBA ran out of funds.

Professionals are still unable to provide much additional insight based upon inadequate and sparse guidance from the SBA or Treasury. CPAs and attorneys are telling their clients they can’t provide guidance. This puts a lot of small businesses in jeopardy—they could already be spending PPP funds incorrectly and unknowingly.

Fast Forward to June 30

In a few weeks it will be time for the small business owners fortunate enough to get a PPP loan to submit an application to their lender for forgiveness. The lenders who will process these applications are justifiably worried. Not only will there be millions of applications coming in again, without clear guidance (which they needed yesterday), both lenders and business owners face confusion that could lead to inequitable forgiveness and saddle businesses with unnecessary debt.

Current guidance leaves too much up to the interpretation of the borrower and the lender—making this complex issue problematic once the eight weeks is over and the borrower is in front of a lender seeking forgiveness. One lender may interpret the law to forgive an expense, while another lender may reject that same expense. Both lenders and borrowers need guidance now, because how they spend these funds right now will be critical to whether they obtain full forgiveness. My best guess is that we’re looking at less than 50 percent of business owners actually being able to qualify for forgiveness come June 30. That is a shock many are not prepared for.

We can’t afford to wait until June for this guidance. Business owners need to be making those decisions and documenting those expenses right now. We can’t leave America’s small businesses saddled with debt right now through no fault of their own.

Clarification and Relaxation Are Needed

If you asked me six months ago who takes a loan without understanding the terms, I would have told you “only fools.” But today’s reality is that every single business owner that takes PPP funds is doing so without complete guidance on how to have it forgiven. However, it’s not their fault, and business owners are anything but fools. My company, Nav, has been battling for years for better disclosures on terms and costs for business loans to empower businesses with the information they need to access capital without hesitation. Our fight now for immediate guidance on forgiveness is a continuation of that battle.

For many, they need the money now and will overcome the next hurdle when they get to it. For others, there isn’t a desire in having the loan forgiven—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime, low-interest loan that they can use to their advantage right now. For those that will be seeking forgiveness, they need to be able to make informed decisions about how to use funds as soon as they are disbursed to be compliant with the rules regarding forgiveness, so further guidance on issues like forgiveness is needed now, not eight weeks from now.

Another very simple opportunity to help small business owners is to relax the restrictions on how much of the PPP needs to be devoted to payroll expenses. Allow for these smaller businesses without large payrolls to leverage more of this capital to meet their cash flow needs. Allow them to spend the funds where it will best help these smaller businesses.

There is still time to make it easier for small business owners and everyone involved in executing the PPP program. The question is whether or not we’re willing to make time now to address the issues.

Greg Ott is the CEO of Nav, a fintech that connects small businesses with best-in-class lenders. He has more than 20 years of experience as a leader within both startups and Fortune 500 corporations. Prior to Nav, he served as VP of Marketing for Intuit QuickBooks.

