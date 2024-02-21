News & Insights

Another Swedish union warns of action against Tesla

February 21, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish trade union Seko said on Wednesday members may stop installing and servicing Tesla's TSLA.O charging stations in the country in support of union IF Metall's conflict with the U.S. carmaker over collective agreements.

Tesla is facing pressure in the Nordic countries from powerful employee unions backing Swedish IF Metall's mechanics who went on strike in October last year demanding a collective agreement with the company.

"The fight that IF Metall is now taking is important for the entire Swedish collective agreement model," Seko president Gabriella Lavecchia said in a statement.

"That is why we have chosen to issue another sympathy notice and increase the pressure on Tesla," she said.

Seko plans to launch the action from March 4 unless the electric vehicle group has agreed to a collective agreement with IF Metall by then.

