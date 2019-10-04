Another Rate Cut Looms
(New York)
It was uncertain for a while, and still is, but markets are increasingly expecting the Fed to cut rates again this month. Investors now put around a 75% chance that the Fed will slash rates by another 25 bp this month. The interesting thing is at the beginning of this week, the market’s odds were under 40%. However, the release of weak manufacturing data a few days ago sent expectations surging that the Fed would once again step in.
FINSUM: New jobs report data out today will only bolster the case for further rate cuts.
- bonds
- rates
- fed
- recession
- yields
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.