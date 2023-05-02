Another Portuguese minister resigns as TAP airline scandal deepens

Adds background, context

LISBON, May 2 (Reuters) - Portugal's Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba stepped down on Tuesday as a scandal around state-owned airline TAP widened, just four months after his predecessor resigned over the same issue.

The Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, won an outright parliamentary majority in January 2022, but his government has been plagued by instability with more than 10 ministers and secretaries of state leaving their posts since.

Galamba's predecessor, Pedro Nuno Santos, resigned in December in the wake of a scandal involving an irregular severance payment of 500,000 euros ($550,100) to a former executive board member of TAP.

The scandal has snowballed since with the opposition accusing the government of lying.

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

