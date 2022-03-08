Another platinum glut forecast for 2022 after huge surplus last year

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The global platinum market was hugely oversupplied in 2021, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday as it predicted another large surplus of the metal this year.

Platinum is used alongside palladium and rhodium to neutralise exhaust emissions in cars, as well as in industries such as glassmaking, for jewellery and as an investment.

"We've got the largest surplus we've ever recorded yet the market remains pretty tight," Trevor Raymond, the WPIC's head of research, said.

Raymond said a huge rise in palladium prices triggered by the conflict in Ukraine could make automakers switch more rapidly to cheaper platinum to save money, boosting demand.

Russia accounts for 25-30% of the world's palladium supply and 7-10% of its platinum.

Uncertainty over Russian exports has pushed palladium prices to record highs above $3,000 an ounce. Platinum prices have risen less dramatically to around $1,170 an ounce. XPD=, XPT=

The WPIC said the roughly 8 million ounce a year market was oversupplied by 1.23 million ounces in 2021 and predicted a surplus of 652,000 ounces in 2022.

It said supply of platinum rose by 21% last year, while demand fell 9%.

But huge imports of platinum into China, much of it by speculators taking advantage of relatively low prices, consumed the market surplus in 2021, the WPIC said.

The council said platinum supply should fall 1% in 2022 as a backlog of semi-processed material in South Africa runs out.

It said it expected demand, which dropped last year as a sharp fall in purchases by investors more than offset higher consumption by industry and jewellers, to rise by 7% in 2022.

Higher loadings of platinum in heavy duty vehicles in China and substitution of palladium for platinum lifted demand from the auto sector despite lower vehicle output due to a chip shortage, the council said.

Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.

ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2020

2021

2022f

2021/2020 %

2022f/2021 %

SUPPLY

Mining Supply

4,906

6,258

6,119

28%

-2%

Recycling

1,926

1,984

2,063

3%

4%

Total Supply

6,832

8,242

8,182

21%

-1%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,370

2,621

3,129

11%

19%

Jewellery

1,820

1,915

1,940

5%

1%

Industrial

1,982

2,519

2,132

27%

-15%

- of which chemical

596

684

632

15%

-8%

- Petroleum

109

182

194

68%

6%

- Electrical

130

135

135

4%

0%

- Glass

407

715

331

75%

-54%

- Medical

239

247

251

4%

1%

- Other

500

555

588

11%

6%

Investment

1,546

-43

329

N/A

N/A

- Bars, Coins

578

332

429

-43%

29%

- ETF Holdings

509

-237

50

N/A

N/A

- Exchange Stocks

458

-139

-150

N/A

N/A

Total Demand

7,718

7,010

7,530

-9%

7%

Balance

-886

1,232

652

N/A

-47%

Above Ground Stocks

2,677

3,908

4,560

46%

17%

QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q4/Q3 %

Q4/Q4 %

SUPPLY

Total Mining Supply

1,252

1,565

1,674

7%

34%

Recycling

573

463

461

0%

-20%

Total Supply

1,825

2,027

2,135

5%

17%

DEMAND

Automotive

712

582

656

13%

-8%

Jewellery

529

481

497

3%

-6%

Industrial

525

596

615

3%

17%

- of which chemical

178

156

199

27%

12%

- Petroleum

36

46

54

18%

51%

- Electrical

36

35

32

-9%

-11%

- Glass

73

164

121

-26%

66%

- Medical

60

64

61

-4%

3%

- Other

143

132

147

12%

3%

Investment

135

-282

-108

-62%

-180%

- Bars, Coins

60

110

95

-14%

58%

- ETF Holdings

76

-219

-155

-29%

-303%

- Exchange Stocks

-1

-173

-48

-72%

5414%

Total Demand

1,901

1,377

1,660

21%

-13%

Balance

-76

650

475

-27%

-723%

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2021

