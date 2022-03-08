Another platinum glut forecast for 2022 after huge surplus last year
By Peter Hobson
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The global platinum market was hugely oversupplied in 2021, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday as it predicted another large surplus of the metal this year.
Platinum is used alongside palladium and rhodium to neutralise exhaust emissions in cars, as well as in industries such as glassmaking, for jewellery and as an investment.
"We've got the largest surplus we've ever recorded yet the market remains pretty tight," Trevor Raymond, the WPIC's head of research, said.
Raymond said a huge rise in palladium prices triggered by the conflict in Ukraine could make automakers switch more rapidly to cheaper platinum to save money, boosting demand.
Russia accounts for 25-30% of the world's palladium supply and 7-10% of its platinum.
Uncertainty over Russian exports has pushed palladium prices to record highs above $3,000 an ounce. Platinum prices have risen less dramatically to around $1,170 an ounce. XPD=, XPT=
The WPIC said the roughly 8 million ounce a year market was oversupplied by 1.23 million ounces in 2021 and predicted a surplus of 652,000 ounces in 2022.
It said supply of platinum rose by 21% last year, while demand fell 9%.
But huge imports of platinum into China, much of it by speculators taking advantage of relatively low prices, consumed the market surplus in 2021, the WPIC said.
The council said platinum supply should fall 1% in 2022 as a backlog of semi-processed material in South Africa runs out.
It said it expected demand, which dropped last year as a sharp fall in purchases by investors more than offset higher consumption by industry and jewellers, to rise by 7% in 2022.
Higher loadings of platinum in heavy duty vehicles in China and substitution of palladium for platinum lifted demand from the auto sector despite lower vehicle output due to a chip shortage, the council said.
Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.
ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2020
2021
2022f
2021/2020 %
2022f/2021 %
SUPPLY
Mining Supply
4,906
6,258
6,119
28%
-2%
Recycling
1,926
1,984
2,063
3%
4%
Total Supply
6,832
8,242
8,182
21%
-1%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,370
2,621
3,129
11%
19%
Jewellery
1,820
1,915
1,940
5%
1%
Industrial
1,982
2,519
2,132
27%
-15%
- of which chemical
596
684
632
15%
-8%
- Petroleum
109
182
194
68%
6%
- Electrical
130
135
135
4%
0%
- Glass
407
715
331
75%
-54%
- Medical
239
247
251
4%
1%
- Other
500
555
588
11%
6%
Investment
1,546
-43
329
N/A
N/A
- Bars, Coins
578
332
429
-43%
29%
- ETF Holdings
509
-237
50
N/A
N/A
- Exchange Stocks
458
-139
-150
N/A
N/A
Total Demand
7,718
7,010
7,530
-9%
7%
Balance
-886
1,232
652
N/A
-47%
Above Ground Stocks
2,677
3,908
4,560
46%
17%
QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q4/Q3 %
Q4/Q4 %
SUPPLY
Total Mining Supply
1,252
1,565
1,674
7%
34%
Recycling
573
463
461
0%
-20%
Total Supply
1,825
2,027
2,135
5%
17%
DEMAND
Automotive
712
582
656
13%
-8%
Jewellery
529
481
497
3%
-6%
Industrial
525
596
615
3%
17%
- of which chemical
178
156
199
27%
12%
- Petroleum
36
46
54
18%
51%
- Electrical
36
35
32
-9%
-11%
- Glass
73
164
121
-26%
66%
- Medical
60
64
61
-4%
3%
- Other
143
132
147
12%
3%
Investment
135
-282
-108
-62%
-180%
- Bars, Coins
60
110
95
-14%
58%
- ETF Holdings
76
-219
-155
-29%
-303%
- Exchange Stocks
-1
-173
-48
-72%
5414%
Total Demand
1,901
1,377
1,660
21%
-13%
Balance
-76
650
475
-27%
-723%
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2021
Platinum balancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vPBKHE
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Alexander Smith)
