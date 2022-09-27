World Markets
Another mine dam wall collapses in South Africa

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
A mine dam wall has collapsed at a diamond mine in South Africa's Free State province just weeks after a similar incident at the same site left one person dead and scores of injured, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the diamond mining town of Jagersfontein, which on Sept. 11 saw a dam holding liquid mine waste from a tailings reprocessing operation burst open, releasing a flood of mine slurry that swept away houses and cars.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths from the latest dam wall collapse at the dormant diamond mine, which was once owned by De Beers, a unit of Anglo American AAL.L.

The provincial government in a statement said it was still trying to establish the extent of the water flow, adding that emergency crews were at the scene.

