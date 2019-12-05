Another Manic Merger Monday Could Signal a Looming Slowdown

The volume of global M&A has already reached $3.6 trillion this year, according to data from Dealogic. As history has shown, it takes just one big signature Merger Monday to symbolize hubris and excess—and it may already have happened.

Merger Mondays have long been a signature of Wall Street.

Companies spend their weekends in lockdown with their financial advisors, sweating over the final details of their deals, before emerging triumphantly to announce them on the first day of the working week.

The tactic is designed to seize the attention of investors and help boost trading volume around the bidder.

Last Monday, Nov. 23, was a case in point. More than $70 billion of deals across a diverse range of sectors and regions were announced that day, making it the third-biggest Merger Monday of 2019, according to financial data provider Refinitv.

The deluge of deals, which included Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) $26 billion all stock-takeover of TD Ameritrade (AMTD); LVMH’s $16.8 billion bid for Tiffany & Co (TIF); and Novartis’s (NVS) all-cash $9.7 billion acquisition of The Medicines Company (MDCO), delighted shareholders.

In the short-term, the diversity of sectors and the geographical range, looks like good news for investors as it shows that companies are using their firepower to scale up, achieve synergies and better compete on the global stage.

But looking further ahead, it could be a harbinger that this current M&A cycle might be nearing its end and that companies are simply rushing to complete their deals while the market is in their favor.

Typically, M&A cycles last between three and five years. In the first year, the focus tends to be on conservative acquisitions in companies’ own markets and geographies, while hostile takeovers and cross-border deals are usually seen toward the end of the cycle.

The biggest Merger Monday in the last decade was on September 1, 2013, when 141 deals worth $134 billion were announced. Just one deal accounted for $130 billion of that figure: Verizon Communications’ (VZ) acquisition of a 45% stake in Verizon Wireless from Vodafone (VOD)- which was also the third biggest deal of all time.

Now, confidence — a key ingredient for big, bold transactions — is at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2009 when markets were in the grip of the global financial crisis. CEO confidence fell to 34 in the third quarter, from 43 just three months earlier, according to the latest data from U.S. think-tank The Conference Board. During the financial crisis it was 30.

And as the economic cycle ticks further along, prices become higher. Novartis is paying $85 a share in cash for The Medicines Company—a steep 45% premium to the U.S. biotech company’s undisturbed share price. LVMH, meanwhile, is paying the equivalent of nearly four years’ sales at Tiffany at a time when escalating trade tensions could slow consumer confidence in China.

